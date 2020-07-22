Audio: Missouri Congressman back Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. from World Health Organization

The U.S. has formally notified the United Nations that it is leaving the World Health Organization. East-central Missouri Republican Congressman Blaine Luetkameyer backs President Trump’s decision. Trump has criticized the WHO for its handling of COVID-19.

Trump has said the money the U.S. would have contributed to WHO would instead go to different global health efforts. The American Medical Association says the decision puts the health of the country at “grave risk”.

