Chewy to expand in Belton, Missouri, create over 1200 jobs

Chewy, Inc. announced plans to open a new 800,000-square-foot eCommerce fulfillment center in Belton, Missouri, and create more than 1,200 new jobs.

Dual-headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida, and Boston, Massachusetts, the company is an online retailer offering pet food and pet-related products from over 2,000 brands.

“Now more than ever, Missouri’s innovative businesses, logistics infrastructure, and talented workforce are critical to our economy,” Governor Mike Parson said. “Chewy’s decision to expand in Belton and create new jobs for Missouri families is a testament to our ongoing business strengths as we work to recover from COVID-19. We welcome Chewy to Missouri and look forward to working together as the company grows and invests in our state.”

Founded in 2011, Chewy operates out of more than 15 locations across the U.S., including 6.1 million square feet of fulfillment. Chewy’s new Kansas City operation at Southview Commerce Center will be one of the largest fulfillment centers in its network by square footage.

“We are thrilled to open our first fulfillment center in Missouri and continue to grow our team. We’re so excited to be a part of this community and look forward to having a presence in the region,” said Diane Pelkey, Vice President of Communications and Public Relations at Chewy.

Missouri worked with a number of regional partners in attracting Chewy to the Kansas City area, including the Kansas City Area Development Council, Missouri Partnership, City of Belton, Cushman & Wakefield, NorthPoint Development, Evergy, Spire, QPS Employment Services, Aerotek, and KC SmartPort.

“This is the perfect time to welcome Chewy, Inc.’s eCommerce fulfillment center to the KC region,” said Tim Cowden, President, and CEO of the Kansas City Area Development Council. “The KC Heartland is the crossroads of North America, and offers a strong advantage for eCommerce operations.”

“I am delighted that Chewy, Inc. has chosen NorthPoint Development’s Southview Commerce Center, in the great city of Belton, to be home to its newest eCommerce fulfillment center,” Belton Mayor Jeff Davis said. “This 800,000-square-foot project will complete the Commerce Center and bring more than 1,200 new jobs to our community. I know that I speak on behalf of the City Council when I say how excited we are about the opportunities this project creates for our city.”

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares