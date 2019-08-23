Audio: Lawsuit filed by two groups over Missouri’s abortion regulations

Two groups are suing Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft alleging that he robbed Missourians of a public vote about new abortion regulations.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri and the No Bans on Choice Committee say Ashcroft refused to issue the ballot language needed to start collecting signatures. Tony Rothert with the ACLU opposes Ashcroft’s argument that the organization failed to file the referendum request before the law took effect – changing the way Ashcroft’s office handled the matter.

The legislation taking effect next week would ban abortions around eight weeks of pregnancy. Some medical emergencies are exceptions but not rape or incest.