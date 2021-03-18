Audio: La Nina weather pattern could mean even greater chance of severe weather, flooding in Missouri this season

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

A La Nina weather pattern is in motion and Alex Elmore a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis says La Nina could lead to an even greater potential for severe weather.

With the potential to have an increased severe weather pattern this spring, Elmore says the flooding risk is also likely to increase. Elmore says he also expects the flooding risk to increase along the Illinois, Missouri, and Mississippi Rivers, along with smaller area rivers and streams.

A La Nina weather pattern is a cooling of surface ocean waters across the Pacific.

