A southwest Missouri company is adding more than 100 new jobs.

John Deere Reman is expanding in Springfield, creating 130 new jobs. A state press release today says the remanufacturing division of Deere & Company will add drivetrain and hydraulic remanufacturing operations to their existing locations. The company has about 400 workers in Springfield. John Deere Reman used state incentives, such as Missouri Works and Missouri One Start, to help meet specific needs for this expansion.

