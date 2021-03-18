Audio: Missouri House gives initial approval to open enrollment bill

Reddit Share Pin Share 8 Shares

The state House of Representatives has given initial approval to a bill that would make Missouri an open enrollment state.

Representative Brad Pollitt, a Republican from west-central Missouri’s Sedalia, is sponsoring the plan. He served in the public school system for about 34 years, including as a teacher and a former School Superintendent in Sedalia.

Representative Raychel Proudie of Ferguson says the bill could have some unintended consequences involving the segregation of race/class and special needs students.

Bill sponsor Brad Pollitt of Sedalia says his hope is to have students in districts they want to be in and districts still within the public school system. Open Enrollment allows a student to attend school tuition-free in a district other than the district where his or her parents reside.

Related