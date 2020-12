Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The community group, Five Points Alive, played a role in providing Christmas lights and decorations for the downtown Trenton vicinity.

A spokesperson for the group, Cindy Jennings, recognized the work of Billy Wilson of Trenton who put up the energy-efficient Christmas lights.

Mrs. Jennings also recognized the work of Kathy Brewer and Venna Hicks who last month, who decorated the Sesquicentennial Park for Christmas.

Holiday decorations were added to flower box planters on sidewalks downtown.

