Audio: Coronavirus versus Flu, similar, but different

The Coronavirus and influenza are similar in that they are respiratory illnesses, spread in similar ways, and caused by viruses.

However, Elizabeth Gibson with the Grundy County Health Department says they are different in other respects. One difference is that there is a vaccine for the flu, but there is not currently for the Coronavirus.

Gibson acknowledged the number of flu cases is not kept as thoroughly as cases of the Coronavirus. That is because not everyone is tested for the flu.

The health department tracks the seasonal flu and is still concerned about it. Gibson urges individuals to get vaccinated for the flu.

Gibson notes the Grundy County Health Department usually receives the flu vaccine in August or September. The health department is to announce when shot clinics will be.

