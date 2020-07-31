Milan Old Timers Annual Rodeo to be held August 7th and 8th

The Milan Old Timers Annual Rodeo will be next week. Gates will open at the Sullivan County Expo Fairgrounds in Milan the afternoons of August 7th, and 8, 2020, at 4 o’clock.

Registration for mutton bustin’ will start at 6 o’clock for the first 20 children. The C. R. McKellips Rodeo Company, Incorporated rodeo will begin at 7 o’clock both nights. Events will include junior steer riding, bull riding, steer wrestling, barrel racing, calf roping, bareback riding, and team roping and over 40.

Admission August 7th and 8th will be $12.00 for adults, $6.00 for children, and free for children five years old and younger.

The Sullivan County Health Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend wearing masks.

