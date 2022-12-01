Audio: Bright Futures Trenton to hold community giveaway event and Winter Booster Event

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A variety of items will be available for free at a Community Giveaway. Bright Futures Trenton will hold the public event at the First Christian Church Activity Center in Trenton on December 11th from 4 to 6 pm.

Bright Futures Trenton Co-coordinator Lynn Griffin reports items to be offered came from 100 unopened merchandise boxes from Amazon that were offered to Bright Futures for free. The items came from a partnership with the Jeremiah 29:11 Project.

Bright Futures Trenton Co-coordinator Terri Critten says Bright Futures became aware of the Jeremiah 29:11 Project through a larger group that she and Griffin are a part of. Coordinators of different Bright Future initiatives share ideas and information with each other.

The Manna Harvest Church of Warrensburg has multiple ministries, and the Jeremiah 29:11 Project is one. Critten notes the project is an affiliate of Good 360, which is a product philanthropy that has been around for approximately 30 years.

Critten says Eric, Phil, and Chris Hoffman; Landmark Manufacturing; Barnes Baker; Dave Miller; and Shawn McNabb helped with getting the Amazon boxes to Trenton.

Griffin notes a trip to Warrensburg takes some gas money and causes some expense for Bright Futures. There will be a donation jar if Community Giveaway attendees want to contribute to cover the cost of travel expenses.

Griffin says the items to be available on December 11th would make suitable Christmas gifts for parents or children. She encourages children to attend the giveaway because they might want something to give to their parents or siblings.

Anyone who takes an item will be asked to sign a form acknowledging he or she will not resell the item.

Bright Futures Co-coordinator Terri Critten says the Winter Booster Event will focus on meeting the basic needs of students. Students from Trenton R-9 and other Grundy County schools are invited. There will be hygiene items, laundry detergent, shoes, boots, socks, underwear, hoodies, coats, and other clothing available.

Critten comments the Winter Booster will be similar to the Back to School Event in August, but it will be on a smaller scale. She explains why Bright Futures decided to hold an event in December.

Bright Futures Trenton Advisory Board Chairperson Cara McClellan says Bright Futures is still accepting donations of new and gently-worn hoodies for elementary-age children and new and gently-worn coats in all student sizes. The donations can be dropped off before December 7th in collection boxes at Rissler Elementary School and American Family Insurance in Trenton.

Financial contributions are also accepted. They can be mailed to Bright Futures Trenton at Post Office Box 593 or made on PayPal via a link on the Bright Futures Trenton Facebook page.

Questions about the Winter Booster Event or Community Giveaway can be sent by message on Facebook. Someone can also call 660-663-7084.