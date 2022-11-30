Gallatin Board of Aldermen announce results of latest meeting

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved a contract regarding policing for Gallatin being done by Daviess County on November 28th. City Clerk Crystal Dorrel reports the contract will go into effect on January 1st, and the contract is not to exceed $125,000.

It was previously reported Gallatin will have a minimum of 16 hours of police coverage per day by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. There would be a 10-minute response time at any other time.

Gallatin Police Chief Mark Richards provided an incident report list dated November 28th. There were several calls responded to, but no reports were taken. Reportable offenses are being referred to the sheriff’s office. Richards included an inventory list in his packet.

The board approved an ordinance authorizing a contract with FTC Equipment LLC for the construction of the new aerator at the wastewater plant.

Public Works Director Mark Morey reported the bid from FTC of $229,147 did not include a performance bond. The cost of the performance bond would add $6,847 to the contract. The board decided to stay with the original contract and waive the performance bond.

Insurance Broker Todd Childers discussed different options for health insurance for employees. The board approved the Excel Bronze Plan. The cost will be $700.81 per month per employee, and it will be 100% covered by the city.

A bid was approved for the city website. The total cost for G Works would be $10,050 with a yearly fee of $4,050. It was the lowest of the two bids.

A meeting to discuss the budget was scheduled for December 5th at 4 o’clock in the afternoon.

Morey reported windows are being installed at city hall. Work will continue into December because the city is waiting for the windows for the first floor or lobby area.

The new truck was expected to arrive on November 29th. Morey said the total cost was less than expected. The total cost, with delivery fees, was $57,645.

Morey also gave an update on the clarifier project. There was a change order because Irvinbilt had planned on tying into the old scum line and was unable to do so. The contractor was able to bore a new hole in the clarifier and add a new scum line.

Rains reported the City of Gallatin was successful in receiving $5,000,000 in grant funding to replace about 80% of its water transmission lines through a waterline replacement Missouri Department of Natural Resources grant. He explained the city will also install an estimated 70 fire hydrants. Gallatin has a cash match of $55,000 for a total project cost of $5,055,000.

The city also received lead service line Missouri DNR grant funding for $200,000 to survey service water lines for lead or lead lines to customers. Gallatin will provide $2,200 in a cash match for a total project cost of $202,000.