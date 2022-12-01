GRM Networks distributes more than $5.5 million in capital credits to members

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The GRM Networks Board of Directors has authorized the return of approximately $3 million in patronage capital credits to its member owners. This includes $2.4 million paid to members with service in 1999 and $600,000 paid to members with service in 2021. This year, GRM Networks has also returned more than $2.5 million to the estates of deceased members. Combined, a grand total of more than $5.5 million will be returned to members, or their estates, in 2022.

The December 2022 check distribution marks the 34th consecutive year GRM Networks has paid capital credits to member owners. Since 1989, members of the cooperative have received more than $67 million in patronage capital credits.

GRM Networks proudly supports the local economy through its investments in the communities served such as the payment of local taxes and the employment of more than 100 full-time employees. GRM Networks provides scholarship programs and learning opportunities for area youth, distributes quarterly community improvement grants to local organizations, and sponsors numerous community events.

The 2022 capital credit checks will be mailed in the third week of December. For more information, or to report a change of address, members may contact Mandy Wilson at 660-748-2470.