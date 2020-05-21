Adair County Health Department reports 5 new COVID-19 cases bringing total to 37

The Adair County Health Department reports five new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 for the county. They involve four males ages 50, 36, 27, and 22 and one 39-year-old female. All are related to area meat processing plants.

The total number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 for Adair County is 37. The health department notes 25 individuals are in isolation.

The Adair County Health Department is working with local employers to assist in efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. It is also working with Kraft Heinz Company in Kirksville in contact tracing efforts to slow community spread within Adair County.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares