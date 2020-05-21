Organizers cancel Mid-America Music Festival

The Mid-America Music Festival team has postponed this year’s music and camping event to next year. The festival has been rescheduled for July 16th through 18th, 2021.

Black Silo Foundation President Jenn Hottes says the announcement comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic and economic impact on festival sponsors, fans, and the country.

The Mid-America Music Festival team is working to secure the bands scheduled to perform this year and reconfirm them for next year. Hottes notes headliners Great White and Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Junior have reconfirmed as well as a majority of the other bands. A complete announcement of the 2021 lineup is to be released this summer.

Ticket holders who purchased their tickets through the festival’s official ticket site, Eventbrite, will be able to request a full refund through July 17th. They can also choose to roll over their tickets to next year’s event. Ticket holders are to receive an email outlining the refund and transfer process. Those who choose to roll over their tickets will be locked into the 2020 ticket prices. There is no guarantee ticket prices will not increase in 2021.

More information on refunds and ticket transfers can be found at midamericamusic.com/faq.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares