Teens hurt after being ejected from ATVs near Blythedale

The Highway Patrol reports two area teens sustained moderate injuries after being ejected from all-terrain vehicles one mile south of Blythedale Wednesday afternoon.

An ambulance transported a 13-year-old boy from Trenton and a 14-year-old boy from Blythedale to the Harrison County Community Hospital. The Patrol did not release the name of the teens.

The ATVs traveled side by side going west on County Road 172 before the impact occurred. The vehicles overturned multiple times and ejected the drivers. The ATV driven by the Blythedale teen came to rest upright on the south side of County Road 172. It had minor damage. The ATV driven by the Trenton teen continued about half of a mile before coming to rest in a pond southwest of the road. It received extensive damage.

The Patrol notes neither driver wore safety equipment, and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

