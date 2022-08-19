Grundy County Republican Central Committee elects officers

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Republican Central Committee has elected Becky McDonald as Chairman, David Meservey as Vice-Chairman, Becky Stanturf as Secretary, and J.A. Keuhn as Treasurer.

Newly appointed committee members are Derek Rorebeck in Lincoln Township, Rob Eller of Myers Township, Don Sager and Courtney Campbell in Trenton’s First Ward, Patricia Chumbley in the Second Ward, and Chris Keuhn in the Fourth Ward.

Those members were chosen during a meeting on Thursday in which Republican candidate for Missouri House District Two, Mazzie Boyd, spoke to the group, and expressed her appreciation to the committee for their assistance during the August Primary Election.

A discussion was held on the integrity of the election and plans were made to host a Republican booth and have an entry in the parade at the Missouri Day Festival.