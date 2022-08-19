Trenton Building and Nuisance Board, Trenton City Council to meet on Monday, August 22

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two meetings will be held Monday night August 22 at Trenton City Hall.

The Trenton Building and Nuisance Board meets at 6 pm and the Trenton City Council meets at 7 pm. Both meetings are open to the public and will be available on Zoom. There are separate identifiers for the meetings on Zoom, If you are interested in participating in the meeting via Zoom, contact City Hall for access credentials at (660) 359-2013.

Building and nuisance board members will review nuisance declarations are 1423 Chestnut Street and 704 East 17th Street. A public hearing involves 1416 Chestnut Street. Listed under findings of fact are three locations 1017 East 13th Court, 1861 East 16th storage units, and 604 Linn Street. A certificate of existence of a dangerous building has been applied to the deed for 835 West 13th street. Updates will be given on current structures and nuisances.

Reports will begin the meeting of the Trenton City Council. A public hearing is scheduled on the tax levy which is proposed at $1.1860 This includes $1.0017 for the general fund of the city and the remaining 18.4 cents for parks. The council will also consider an ordinance to adopt the tax levies.

There’s an ordinance to authorize the city of Trenton’s participation in the Missouri Firefighters Critical Illness Trust and Pool. Another involves a contract with Strategy Marketing and Tech Agency for computer network administration. The agenda also includes an appointment by the mayor to the Trenton Park Board, a street lighting proposal along Highway 6 at the new Dollar General, and concrete pavement repairs at the Trenton Fire Department facilities and Trenton Municipal Airport.