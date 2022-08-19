Galt resident injured in crash on Highway 6 east of Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Galt resident was injured east of Trenton when the car she was driving hit the rear of a sports utility vehicle that had slowed to make a right turn.

Thirty-year-old Cindal Lea was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton with minor injuries. The driver of the SUV, 74-year-old James Lunde of Princeton, was not reported hurt.

The accident happened Friday morning two miles east of Trenton on Highway 6 as Lunde slowed the eastbound SUV to make a right turn into a private drive when the SUV was hit from behind by the car. The car came to rest on the south shoulder of Highway 6 and the SUV came to rest on the private drive.

Both vehicles were demolished and both drivers were wearing a seat belts.