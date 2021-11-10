Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group now scheduling Moderna COVID-19 vaccination boosters

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group in Trenton announced they are now scheduling Moderna COVID-19 vaccination boosters. The first booster clinic will be held on Friday, November 12, and booster shots will then be scheduled for each Friday going forward.

To be eligible to receive the Moderna booster at this time, individuals must meet one of the following criteria:

Ages 65 and older

Ages 18 and older with a medical condition

Ages 18 and older and at increased risk due to where they live or work

Patients must bring their COVID-19 vaccine card with them to the appointment, and patients will be monitored for 15 minutes after the injection.

To schedule an appointment, call Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group at 660-358-5750.

