Sullivan County Health Department to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The Sullivan County Health Department will hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Milan Community Center. One will be November 17th from 10 to 2 o’clock, and another will be November 29th from 4 o’clock to 5:30.

Individuals at least 18 years old can receive a first, second, or booster dose of Moderna or a Johnson and Johnson booster. Participants at least 12 or older can receive a first, second, or booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Moderna recipients must be at least 28 days from their initial dose to receive a second dose and six months from their last dose to receive a booster. Johnson and Johnson’s recipients wanting to receive a booster must be at least eight weeks past their initial dose. Pfizer recipients must be at least 21 days from their initial dose to receive a second dose and at least six months from their last dose to receive a booster.

Individuals 18 and younger will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The Sullivan County Health Department will not administer COVID-19 vaccines to individuals five to 11 years old at this time.

No appointment is necessary for the clinics on November 17th and 29th. Participants should bring their COVID-19 vaccine cards if applicable.

