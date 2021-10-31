Veterans events to be held in Mercer

Events will be held in Mercer the week of Veterans Day.

The public is invited to two events hosted by the Ragan-Hickman American Legion and Auxiliary in the Mercer Fire Protection District parking lot on Main Street. The first is a funeral honor guard demonstration November 8th at 2:50 in the afternoon. The honor guard is from the American Legion in Mercer and the VFW in Princeton. The second event is the annual flag retirement ceremony November 10th at 2:45 in the afternoon.

Veterans and their spouses or significant others are invited to a Veterans Day program in the North Mercer R-3 School gym November 11th at 10 o’clock in the morning. United States forces and National Guard members will be recognized for their service. Students will perform patriotic music, and art by classes will be on display. Lunch will be served in the school commons after the program.