Veterans events to be held in Mercer

Local News October 31, 2021October 31, 2021 Jennifer Thies
Veterans
Events will be held in Mercer the week of Veterans Day.

The public is invited to two events hosted by the Ragan-Hickman American Legion and Auxiliary in the Mercer Fire Protection District parking lot on Main Street. The first is a funeral honor guard demonstration November 8th at 2:50 in the afternoon. The honor guard is from the American Legion in Mercer and the VFW in Princeton. The second event is the annual flag retirement ceremony November 10th at 2:45 in the afternoon.

Veterans and their spouses or significant others are invited to a Veterans Day program in the North Mercer R-3 School gym November 11th at 10 o’clock in the morning. United States forces and National Guard members will be recognized for their service. Students will perform patriotic music, and art by classes will be on display. Lunch will be served in the school commons after the program.

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

