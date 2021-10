Multiple transformers blew the night of October 29th, causing a power outage in the south central part of Trenton. A spokesperson reports transformers blew on Kitty Street and at the First Street substation during the 12 o’clock hour.

City Administrator Ron Urton reports an underground cable burned in two, and electricity was rerouted.

The spokesperson says it did not take long for Trenton Municipal Utilities to restore power once crews got the situation under control.