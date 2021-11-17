Information was presented on several topics during a meeting Monday night of Trenton’s Utility Committee that oversees TMU.

Allstate Consultants continues to work on designs for modifications at the water treatment plant clarifier basins as well as the pump station. Utility Director Ron Urton said the crew found pieces of metal in the bottom of the east clarifier. They were described as two to three inches long and one inch in diameter. The water crew changed to the west clarifier and will allow the east clarifier to drain in an effort to see where the pieces came from. The request for financing proposals regarding water plant projects is still being reviewed but it’s submitted to banks.

Regarding old water meters in Trenton, Urton says at least 90 meters need replacing with new AMI meters. On the automated metering infrastructure (AMI) approximately 1216 electric meters have been installed so far.

It’s anticipated that Toth and Associates will have information on the water and sewer rate study for the meeting on Monday night, November 22 of the Trenton City Council. It’s also anticipated contractor documents on a water main project will be available Monday.

A new main has been installed across 2nd Street at Kitty. The valve assembly also was installed at the connection for the larger sewer line work to be done by a contractor.

Sludge hauling from the sewer treatment plant is close to being done. The “holding area” was cleaned out this fall and the sludge has been land-applied.

Specifications will be prepared for roof replacement work at the sludge processing building of the sewer plant.

In the next few weeks, the city will be working with Howe Engineering regarding a project to line the sewer mains. Bids will be advertised.

The installation has been completed and the electric plant transformer is operating.

The electric department is starting to hang Christmas lights and banners along the streets of Trenton on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce and the downtown Trenton Association.

Statistics were reviewed in the monthly reports from the TMU Comptroller as well as from the Missouri Public Energy Pool, of which Trenton is a member.

Urton reported Debbie Anderson will be retiring next April so the city will begin advertising for the position of accounts payable and assistant comptroller. Interviews are expected in December with an individual to be hired in January 2022. Urton explained this gives the employee who is hired about three months to learn the TMU/City Hall duties.