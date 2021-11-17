Fire destroys garage and portion of adjacent home in north Trenton

A garage was destroyed by fire while the adjacent house received fire, smoke, and water damage early Tuesday evening in Trenton.

Members of the Trenton Fire Department and Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responded with equipment and personnel to 503 East 22nd Street in north Trenton. The call came in at 5:37 pm with firefighters on the scene approximately three hours.

A report from Trenton Fire Chief Brandon Gibler listed the occupant as Jessica Cannon, and the owner is Morse and Sons of Trenton.

Upon arrival, Chief Gibler said a one-car detached garage was fully engulfed in fire with flames extending to the side and roof of the adjacent house. Two attack lines were deployed using foam to extinguish the garage and outside of the house. Firefighters entered the house and made their way to the second floor where they found fire had extended into rooms and the attic upstairs. A dog was found upstairs and firefighters successfully rescued it from the fire. The Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents of the home. No injuries were reported.

In addition to the garage being destroyed and the second story of the house, attic, and roof with severe fire damage, moderate damage was noted to a motor vehicle parked near the garage.

Fire Chief Gibler said the cause is under investigation by the Missouri Division of Fire Safety Investigators. Assisting firefighters from Trenton and Grundy County Rural were Trenton Police, Grundy County Sheriff’s Department, ambulance, and Trenton Municipal Utilities.