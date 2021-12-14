Princeton Board of Education approves insurance renewal, reviews “Return to Learn” plan and receives update on baseball fields

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education approved the renewal of liability and property insurance December 13th. The insurance is through CPSK and the Missouri Public Entity Risk Management Fund for $77,762 total. That is an increase of $4,275 from the previous year.

The board approved the annual auditor’s reports from Conrad and Higgins.

A revised Return to Learn Plan was reviewed. The plan is in regards to COVID-19, and the revision was in response to the Cole County Circuit Court’s ruling in Robinson versus the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The plan says students and staff members who test positive for COVID-19 can return to work or school after completion of the isolation timeline recommended by the local health department.

Princeton R-5 will continue to contact trace positive students and staff. District staff will notify parents and guardians by phone regarding possible exposure.

Students and staff members who are identified as close contacts will not need to be excluded from school or work if they do not have symptoms, are fully vaccinated, or had COVID-19 within the previous three months. Princeton R-5 will honor county health department recommended quarantines for students or staff members who are household close contacts.

Parents and guardians will continue to have the choice to quarantine their children if the children are believed to have been in contact with a positive case.

The board received an update on the relocation of the baseball fields. Approval was given this fall to the Federal Land, Water, and Conservation Fund grant for $250,000 administered by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The land disturbance permit was approved, and the City of Princeton will relocate a sewer line before construction of the fields. It is hoped the construction will be complete in the fall of 2022.

Princeton R-5 was awarded the $200,000 Volkswagen grant for the purchase of an electric school bus. The state is a beneficiary of the Volkswagen Diesel Emissions Environmental Mitigation Trust. As the leading agency, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources developed a 10-year Beneficiary Mitigation Plan for awarding more than $41 million to Missouri-specific projects by October 2027. The Princeton School District is working with multiple grants that would total more than $340,000 in funding to purchase an electric school bus.

It was announced school board election filing dates will go until December 28th. The election is April 5th.

School will not be in session December 23rd through January 3rd. A teacher in-service will be January 3rd. School resumes for Princeton January 4th.

No announcement was made from a closed session.