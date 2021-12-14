Newtown-Harris Board of Education approves changes to COVID-19 policy at Monday meeting

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education approved changes to the COVID-19 policy on December 13th. The changes specifically involved shorter quarantine periods. The board also reapproved the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan.

The 2020-2021 audit was approved. Superintendent Doctor Lucas McKinnis reports there were no findings or recommendations, and the audit indicated Newtown-Harris is doing everything correctly.

Missouri Consultants for Education was approved as the district’s policy provider. The Missouri Consultants for Education provides guidance on policies, regulations, and forms.

The board accepted Jessica Parson’s resignation as the Scholar Bowl coach. Megan Brown was approved as the new Scholar Bowl coach. Emily McFee was hired as a substitute.

McKinnis reported work is progressing on doors. Concrete was poured for the new front doorway on December 13th. After the doors are set, concrete is to be cut, and more concrete is to be poured to make sure water runs away from the door.

Principal Kim Palmer reported Newtown-Harris had an alternative method of instruction day on December 10th. She hoped attendance on December 14th would be back up, and children would return to school healthy.

Santa and Mrs. Claus are scheduled to visit on December 15th from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The winter concert is planned for December 16th at 6 p.m.

Through the counselor, Newtown-Harris is working to get an ACT test date on the calendar for the district.

A Book Blast ended in mid-November. The school expects books earned by the students to be delivered at any time.

Palmer said this month has been about teacher evaluation. She had completed all but four of the first round of observations and given feedback to each individual.

Professional development this month was about having fun together. An in-service day was December 13th. The January 3rd professional development day will be about aligning a test used with state standards.

Palmer sent a principal’s check-in survey to the staff last week. She reported the results were mostly positive, but they included some things for her to reflect on.