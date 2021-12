The Laredo Board of Aldermen December 13th made an appointment for the vacated alderman at large position. Amanda Tobias took the oath of office. City Clerk Ashley Bonnett reports Brett Mathews previously resigned from the position.

Filings for the April election as of December 13th were incumbent Carol Holloway for mayor, incumbents Bruce McFie and Helen Golden for two-year alderman at large positions, and Amanda Tobias for the one-year unexpired term for alderman at large.