Missouri State Museum debuts new exhibit during opening reception May 29

The Missouri State Museum will debut a new exhibit titled “BOOM!: The Rise and Fall of Missouri’s Black Business Districts” at an opening reception 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 29, in the Missouri State Capitol’s rotunda. An exhibit viewing and reception will follow in the Museum’s History Hall. The reception is sponsored by the Friends of the Missouri State Museum.

The new exhibit interprets the history of five black business districts throughout the state: The Foot in Jefferson City, The Wedge in Hannibal, Sharp End in Columbia, Vine Street in Kansas City and the Ville in St. Louis. Due to segregation and overt and institutionalized racism, business centers like these served as the cornerstone of black life, culture and survival in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The exhibit highlights the people and events, both local and national, which influenced the growth and devolution of some of Missouri’s most prolific and thriving business communities. The exhibit will be on display at the Missouri State Museum through Sept. 15.

This is a free event. Access to the Missouri State Capitol after 5:30 p.m. is through the garage on the building’s east side.

The Missouri State Museum, which is part of the Missouri state park system, is located on the first floor of the Missouri State Capitol. For more information about the event, call the museum at 573-751-2854.

