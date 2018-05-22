“Hometown Teams” is feature exhibit at Grundy County Museum

The 2018 Feature Exhibit will be Hometown Teams. This exhibit is all about athletics, how sports teams are embedded in our culture and the impact of participation in sports teams on individuals. This exhibit has two components, a Traveling Smithsonian exhibit and a local component that mirrors the Smithsonian and presents specific information about sports in Grundy County.

The local exhibit presents information about Grundy County’s sports history through a combination of photos, twenty-four 32”x48” information panels, quotations from local players and coaches, video interviews with local sports figures, collections of sports equipment and sports memorabilia from local schools and organizations. The presentation includes sports experiences and records from Galt, Laredo, NCMC, Pleasant View, Spickard, TBA, American Legion and Trenton R-IX. In this exhibit, “sports” includes players, coaches, fans, referees, cheerleaders, bands and schools; everyone is represented.

The exhibit is made available by joint sponsorship of the Smithsonian Museum, The Missouri Humanities Council, and Grundy County Museum.

All three buildings of the museum campus will be open from 1:30a to 4:30p. The Children, Schools, and Heritage Exhibits have been updated. Admission is $2.00 for adults; children under 12 and active service members and their families are free.

