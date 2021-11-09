Kidder resident injured in rollover crash on Highway 36

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A resident of Kidder was injured early Monday evening in a rollover accident on Highway 36 near Wheeling.

Fifty-five-year-old Daniel Landi was taken by EMS to Hedrick Medical Center with minor injuries.

The sports utility vehicle was westbound when it went off the left side of the highway, the driver overcorrected causing the vehicle to travel off the right side of the road, struck an embankment, overturn, go airborne, and strike an embankment again. The vehicle came to a stop on the driver’s side.

The sports utility vehicle was demolished and authorities report he was using a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

