Audio: Over 700 meals delivered on Thanksgiving day at Coon Creek Baptist Church

Over 700 meals delivered on Thanksgiving day at Coon Creek Baptist Church

November 26, 2021
Coon Creek Baptist Church
More than 600 meals were expected to be delivered or picked up for the Thanksgiving day dinner provided by Union Coon Creek Baptist Church west of Trenton. According to the pastor’s wife, Dianna Crawford, she says that number is a little lower than usual as approximately 1,000 meals were delivered or picked up in 2020.

The church, which is located west of Trenton, on Thanksgiving day, according to Crawford, delivered just over 700 meals, which is down a little over 200  from previous years.

Spokesperson Diana Crawford told KTTN that the event went very well:

 

