Christmas Festival and Craft Show underway in Jamesport

The Christmas Festival and Craft Show is underway today and Saturday in Jamesport.

Booths are still available at four locations. Those are the Spillman Event Center, Kramer’s Contracting across from Spillman, the old fire station downtown, and the old seed building north of Spillman in the same parking lot.

Special activities for Friday include visiting Santa from 9 to 4 o’clock at the Spillman Event Center. The holiday parade begins at 5:30 this evening with all entries welcome.

Various attractions and activities are both Friday, November, 26, and Saturday, November 27, from 9 to 4 in Jamesport. These include food, baked items, kettle corn, buggy rides, crafts, antiques, and face painting.

The Christmas Festival and Craft Show is sponsored by the Jamesport Community Association.