168 take advantage of free sports physicals

The Wright Memorial Physicians Group partnered with the Grundy County Health Department recently to offer area student-athletes an opportunity to receive free sports physical exams.

About 168 physicals were provided during the two days they were offered with Physicians Group physicians Jennifer Bowe and Jessica Treece as well as family nurse practitioners Syndney Arnold, Elle Harris, Aaron Huffstutter, and Dawn Stout provided the assessments.

The Missouri State High School Activities Association requires student-athletes in the state to successfully pass a pre-participation physical.

