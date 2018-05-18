1 killed, 2 injured in fatal crash near Salisbury

The Highway Patrol reports one person died and two others sustained serious injuries as the result of a van striking a pickup truck four miles south of Salisbury Thursday morning.

Twenty-one-year-old Abudu Kagina of Columbia reportedly attempted to pass several vehicles on southbound Highway 129 when her van hit the driver’s side of the pickup, driven by 73-year-old Patricia Whitley of Salisbury, as it turned left. The van received extensive damage, and the truck was totaled.

Whitley and her passenger, 20-year-old Brandon Huff of Salisbury, were transported by air ambulance to the University Hospital in Columbia. The Patrol reports Whitley was pronounced dead at the hospital Thursday afternoon. An ambulance transported Whitley’s other passenger, Estella Lewis of Glasgow, to the University Hospital as well. Kagina did not receive injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident, Lewis did not, and Huff was exempt.

