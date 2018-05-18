Brunswick teen hit by pickup

The highway patrol reports a teen in Brunswick was hit by a motor vehicle early Thursday evening at Highway 24 and North Butler Street.

The patrol reports 13-year-old Johnathan Dorsey was taken by ambulance to the University of Missouri Medical Center in Columbia with serious injuries.

A trooper reported Dorsey was a pedestrian attempting to cross Highway 24 when an eastbound pickup struck him at 6 o’clock Thursday evening. The driver of the pickup was listed as 23-year-old Joy Gunn of Marceline.

