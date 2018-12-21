Election results announced for Grundy County FSA committee seats

The Grundy County United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency has announced the results for the County Committee election. Brad Wilford of Laredo was elected to represent his local administrative area. He will take office in January and join the existing committee.

Loren Baugher of Galt will serve as the first alternate. County Executive Director Curtis Crawford says County Committee members are “a critical component” to the operations of FSA. He notes the member help deliver programs at the county level and work to serve the needs of local producers.

Each FSA office is served by a county committee of local farmers, ranchers, and foresters who local producers elect.

Contact the Grundy County FSA office at 359-2006 or visit fsa.usda.gov/elections for more information.