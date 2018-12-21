Stantruff, Conklin make appearances in Grundy County Circuit Court

Several defendants appeared on various charges in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court yesterday (Thursday).

Among them, Michael Anthony Stantruff of Trenton waived a formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty on a felony charge of first degree assault or attempt—serious physical injury or special victim December 17th. The defendant made a request for a bond reduction. The court denied the request. The case was continued to January 8th.

Brandon McKee Conklin of Trenton and the state made a request for release on an own recognizance bond. The court sustained the same as per the bond filed. Conklin is charged with the misdemeanors of driving while revoked or suspended—second or third offense, failure to register a motor vehicle, and owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility—first offense November 9th. The case was continued to February 13th.