Kirksville area accident injures 18-year old man

The Highway Patrol reports a Kirksville resident sustained minor injuries when a car overturned one mile south of Kirksville last (Thursday) night.

An ambulance transported 18 year old Grant Woods to the Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville. He traveled south on Business U. S. Highway 63 when the vehicle he drove ran off the right side of the road and struck the ground before overturning.

The car was totaled. The Patrol reports Woods did not wear a seat belt at the time of the accident.