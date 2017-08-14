Zion Baptist Church near Cainsville to hold Gospel Music Jubilee

The Zion Baptist Church east of Cainsville holds its 17th annual Gospel Music Jubilee next weekend.

The lineup for Saturday, August 19th lists local talent at 12:30, Lifeline at 1 o’clock, Redeemed Trio at 2 and 5 o’clock, Full Life Trio at 3 and 7 o’clock, and Marks Family Seven at 4 and 8 o’clock.

Also on Saturday, there’s a pork and beef barbecue at 6 o’clock. The food will be offered in an eat and pay what you want format with all proceeds from the meal to support the music groups.

A jam session also is planned Saturday in which participants are encouraged to take their music makers, which is open to everyone.

The schedule for next Sunday, August 20th, includes a worship at 11 o’clock with Tom and Kathy Veatch part of the service.

There’s a carry in dinner at 12:30 followed by performances by Lifeline and Marks Family seven at 1:30.

Promoters say the various times are subject to change and seating is to be available, but those attending also may take their own.

The 17th annual Zion Baptist Church Gospel Music Jubilee is to be in an air conditioned building three miles east of Cainsville on Route N.

