Wright Memorial Hospital receives donation of UTV

The Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation has announced it received by donation, a utility task vehicle, for use by hospital volunteers.

A news release from the hospital noted Jimbo Sturm of Princeton provided the Foundation, the purchase of a UTV to help volunteers who care for flower beds and trees on the hospital campus. The UTV can also be used by the Foundation and Hospital for other events as well.

Foundation Board Chairman Chad Boyd stated the Foundation Board appreciates the support and thanks Jimbo Sturm for his help in locating the UTV as well as his financial support.

