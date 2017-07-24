Winners announced in Mercer County beef show

Winners have been announced for the beef show held Saturday at the Mercer County Fair in Princeton

Allena Allen of Trenton showed the Grand Champion bull and the Grand Champion heifer then went on to win Senior Showmanship honors.

Gracie Rogers of Princeton exhibited the Reserve Champion bull and was the county performance winner.

Chase Simmons of Unionville showed the Grand Champion market animal and received Junior Showmanship recognition.

Sadie Roy of Trenton exhibited the Reserve Champion market animal.

Dylan Hamilton of Putnam County showed the Reserve Champion heifer.

Avah Nigh received the Easter Memorial Showmanship honors.

