The highway patrol reports a vehicle drove into the path of a train on Wednesday.

The driver, 34-year-old Anthony Allen of Waverly, received serious injuries and was flown by medical helicopter to Research Medical Center in Kansas City.

The report notes he was not using a seat belt and the vehicle was demolished.

The accident happened at 1:20 yesterday afternoon at 503 East Thomas Drive in Waverly.

The eastbound Union Pacific freight train was operated by 33-year-old Justin Wood of Boonville.

Like this: Like Loading...