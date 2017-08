Reports indicate a heavy amount of damage occurred Thursday morning during a fire at an agriculture business: Coon Manufacturing of Spickard.

KTTN’s Randall Mann arrived at the scene east of Highway 65, but after the fire had been extinguished. He recorded a video interview, among sounds of the trucks, with Spickard Fire Protection District Training Officer Jesse Richmond.

Richmond said crews were on the scene about an hour and a half.

Like this: Like Loading...