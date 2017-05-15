Two hurt in Sunday rollover crash near Cameron, 1 arrested for DWI

Two Cameron residents were hurt early Sunday when a car traveled off a road just west of Cameron and overturned several times.

A passenger, 18-year old Dawson Clark of Cameron was taken to Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph with serious injuries and the driver, 20-year old Riley Wiglesworth of Cameron, was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.

The accident happened just west of Cameron on Northeast Platte Road when the westbound car went off the right side of the road, through a fence into a field, and overturned several times before coming to rest on its wheels.

The car was demolished and the patrol said neither person was wearing a seatbelt.

The patrol reports Wigilesworth was arrested and accused of driving while intoxicated/serious physical injury, and failure to maintain the right half of the road.

Like this: Like Loading...