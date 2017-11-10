Trenton Board of Education to meet Tuesday, November 14, 2017

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will meet Tuesday evening with the meeting to be held at the district office at 5:30.

The agenda includes maintenance building addition bids, Missouri School Boards Association policy updates, a 2016-2017 audit, resolution to go to market, health insurance, the ACT, election filing dates, winter weather plans, grant requests, a review of the gifted program, and summer school 2017.

A closed session is planned for discussion of welfare cases of identifiable individuals as well as personnel.

