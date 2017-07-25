Swan Lake to hold final “First Friday at the Refuge” August 4

Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge south of Sumner will hold its final First Fridays at the Refuge for the year next month.

The August 4th event will go from 5 o’clock to 8:30 pm and will feature Adam Lindquist of Minnesota portraying Theodore Roosevelt at the amphitheater with a formal presentation at 7:30.

Activities will include face painting, archery, prairie grass mazes, a turtle tank, a stream box, and a duck identification station.

The Chariton County Farm Bureau with the Friends of Swan Lake will provide a free hot dog dinner with chips and drinks.

You may call the Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge at 660-856-3323 extension 13 for more information.

