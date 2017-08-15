North Mercer Board of Education sets tax levy

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education set its tax levy for this year at its meeting August 8.

The tax rate is $4.5043, which is up $.5358 from last year. The district’s assessed valuation increased from $510,782 last year to $17,556,640. The district attributes the rate increase primarily to the passage of the Proposition C Waiver in April.

The board accepted Anderson-Erikson for milk and juice services and Bimbo Bakery of Kansas City for bread.

It approved the special education assurance and the ethics conflict of interest statement.

The board also approved of the food service and finance program evaluations and established a bus driver compensation schedule for route and trip drivers.

The board denied the tuition waiver request.

It employed Kim Palmer as part-time junior high mathematics teacher, Cherri Delameter part-time with Parents and Teachers, Mikel Rowland as a paraprofessional, and Kerri Jincks as a bus barn attendant.

Like this: Like Loading...