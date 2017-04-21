NCMC to Honor Nanetta “Nan” Carter as Lead Gift Contributor

Nanetta Carter of Savannah will be recognized as the Lead Gift Contributor for 2016-2017 at the North Central Missouri College Foundation Celebration at the Ketcham Community Center the evening of April 27th at 6 o’clock.

Distinguished Alumni Paul Costello, Linda Crooks, Don Gibson, and George “Jack” McCausland, as well as scholarship recipients, will also be honored at the event.

Carter donated $100,000 to restore Geyer Hall.

She taught physical education at Trenton High School and Trenton Junior College, now North Central Missouri College, after earning a degree from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

Carter organized her first summer women’s fast pitch team, the North Missouri CTs (Carter’s Team), with the support of her late husband Warren in 1961. That began her coaching career, which lasted more than 40 years.

She has been inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, the Missouri Amateur Softball Association Softball Hall of Fame, and the NCMC Athletic Hall of Fame.

Carter also received the Spring Spirit Award at the Women’s Sports Award Celebration in Kansas City in 2007.

She established scholarships in memory of her husband and in her honor, which are awarded to NCMC student-athletes each year.

Carter is also a long-term member of the NCMC Foundation.

Call the NCMC Development Office at 660-359-3948 extension 1415 to make reservations for the NCMC Foundation Celebration.

Like this: Like Loading...