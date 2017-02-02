NCMC to hold informational meeting on trip to Ireland

The North Central Missouri College Traveling Pirates will take a trip to Ireland this summer.

Anyone interested in going on the trip can attend an informational meeting in the Sugg Room at the Ketcham Community Center on the NCMC campus in Trenton the evening of February 9 at 6 o’clock.

Information on dates, enrollment details, the itinerary, price, and payment options will be discussed.

The trip is made possible through the professional tour group E. F. College Study Tours.

People already enrolled do not need to attend with the deadline to enroll for the Traveling Pirates trip to Ireland is February 19.

Call the NCMC Foundation Office 359-3948 extension 1415 to RSVP for the meeting or Director Teresa Cross at extension 1403 or tcross@mail.ncmissouri.edu if you are interested in the trip but cannot attend the meeting.

A meeting with all travel details will be held for registered travelers at a future date.

