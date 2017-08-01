NCMC Board of Trustees accepts resignation, hires VP of Academic Affairs

At the conclusion of an executive session Monday evening, the North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees announced it accepted the resignation of Trio Director Marcie Cutsinger.

During the session, the board took real estate action, but the action will not be released until the contract is fully executed.

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees approved the hiring of Doctor Tristan Londre of Lee’s Summit as the Vice President of Academic Affairs. He will start his position the week of August 14th with an annual salary of $97,500.

Londre currently serves as the Dean of Career and Technical Education at Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City and has been with Metropolitan Community College since 2000.

Londre received a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy and Math as well as a Ph.D. in Mathematics from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

